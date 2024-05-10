OMV Petrom to supply 800 GWh of green energy to Saint-Gobain locations in Romania

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in southeastearn Europe, and Saint-Gobain Romania, part of Saint-Gobain Group, signed an agreement to supply electricity from renewable sources for all Saint-Gobain facilities in Romania.

Based on this agreement, OMV Petrom will supply approximately 800 GWh of green energy to 14 Saint-Gobain locations in Romania over the next five years, the companies said. Deliveries will begin in January 2026 with the power obtained from wind and photovoltaic sources.

With this investment, Saint-Gobain Romania will cover 100% of the energy needs at all its work points: Saint-Gobain Glass (Călărași), Saint-Gobain Isover (Ploiești), Saint-Gobain Rigips (Turda and Cheia), Saint-Gobain Weber (Turda, Brănești, Suceava), Duraziv (Popești Leordeni), Saint- Gobain Prime Glass Working (Vălenii de Munte), and Chryso Romania (Ariceștii Rahtivani).

Franck Neel, Member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Gas & Power, commented: “Through our Strategy 2030, we are committed to supporting the energy transition in Romania and in the region, with investments of around EUR 11 billion until the end of this decade, of which about a third will support low and zero-carbon projects. We have taken important steps in developing a portfolio of power projects from renewable sources, which will gradually enter production in the coming years.”

“The agreement marks another milestone in Saint-Gobain’s journey to reduce its emissions in scope 1 and 2 by 33% by 2030 – as compared to 2017 and to reach ‘net zero emissions’ by 2050,” said Ovidiu Păscuţiu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Romania.

Saint-Gobain Group is a world leader in the field of light and sustainable solutions for constructions. It reported EUR 47.9 billion in sales in 2023, working with a team of 160,000 employees in locations in 76 countries.

In Romania, Saint-Gobain supplies products and solutions from the Abrasives, Glass, Prime Glass Working, Sekurit, ISOVER, PAM, Rigips, Weber, Duraziv, and Chryso ranges, employing approximately 2,000 people in 14 industrial sites.

OMV Petrom is the largest integrated energy producer in southeastern Europe, with an annual Group hydrocarbon production of approximately 41 million boe in 2023. The group has a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually and operates an 860 MW high-efficiency gas-fired power plant. It is present in the oil products retail market in Romania and neighboring countries through approximately 780 filling stations.

As of end-2023, Romanian shareholders hold over 43% of the shares of OMV Petrom, of which the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, has 20.7%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft, one of the largest listed industrial companies in Austria, holds a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom, and the remaining 5.6% is held by other foreign investors. Of the total shares of OMV Petrom, 28.1% represents the free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)