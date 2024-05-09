Netflix’s Wednesday: Romanian actor returns as Thing in season 2 as production moves to Ireland

Thing, the beloved character on Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, will be played by Romanian actor Victor Dorobanțu in season 2 as well. The first season of the show was shot in Romania, but production for the second season moved to Ireland.

Thing was chosen by the production team to be the "influencer" sharing all the latest updates about the series worldwide, including behind-the-scenes information. The character revealed the Netflix series' cast in the promotional video announcing the start of filming for season 2 and is responsible for delivering the new scripts to the main actors.

"Behind the scenes with our twisted little family. @wednesdaynetfilx season 2 is now in production!" wrote the Romanian actor alongside the official photos where he appears with the actors from the highly anticipated series.

The first season of Wednesday reached over 250 million views and was in the Top 10 most-watched series in 93 countries. The production remained in the Top 10 globally for over 20 weeks, according to News.ro.

Wednesday was the first original Netflix series filmed by the American company in Romania since launching its streaming platform in the Romanian market in 2016. Some of the filming locations used for Wednesday and seen in the series included Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, the Sinaia train station, Casa Monteoru in Bucharest, the Old Greenhouse of the Botanical Garden in the capital, and Buftea Studios.

The show also provided jobs for many technicians and featured Romanian actors. Additionally, part of the Romanian crew behind the camera was nominated for the Emmy Awards alongside the British and American teams.

However, in November last year, both Variety, one of the biggest entertainment industry magazines, and Deadline, a well-known film industry website, wrote that their sources had independently confirmed that season 2 of Wednesday would be filmed in Ireland. It seems the decision was made after the Hollywood actors' strike ended, with Netflix wanting filming for the second season of the series, which it confirmed early last year, to start in spring 2024.

(Photo source: Victor Dorobantu on Facebook)