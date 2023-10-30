Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes base in Suceava, drops routes

Low-cost airline Wizz Air officially closed its base in Suceava, eastern Romania, discontinuing flights to Larnaca, Eindhoven, Brussels Charleroi, Paris Beauvais, Venice Treviso, and Bologna.

The Wizz Air flight schedule from Suceava still includes flights to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund, and Memmingen.

Flights to Dortmund, Germany, will begin operating from December 15, 2023. Until then, a new flight to Cologne will be introduced on Mondays and Fridays, departing from Suceava at 12:55, according to Monitorul de Suceava.

During winter, there will be two flights to London on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and one flight on Thursdays and Sundays.

Wizz Air will also offer departures from Suceava to Rome Fiumicino (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays), Milan Malpensa (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays), and Memmingen, Germany (Wednesdays and Sundays).

Besides Wizz Air, only Tarom will continue to operate at Suceava's "Ștefan cel Mare" Airport, with daily flights to Bucharest departing at 5:20. An additional flight is introduced on Thursdays and Sundays, departing from Suceava at 14:20. There will also be a single charter flight for vacations in the winter schedule, operating on Sundays to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from October 29 to March 10, 2024.

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)