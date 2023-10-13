Transport

Wizz Air resumes flights on four routes from Cluj-Napoca, increases frequencies of eight others

13 October 2023

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume operations on four routes from Cluj-Napoca and increase the frequency of eight others in the coming months.

The airline will restart flights from Cluj-Napoca to Nice, Catania, Larnaca and Naples from March 2024.

At the same time, it will increase frequencies on two routes from December this year and then on six more from March 2024. The list includes Milan Bergamo and Brussels Charleroi (from December 2023) and Malaga, Bologna, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Rome Ciampino, Madrid, and Barcelona (from March 2024).

Tickets can be booked online on the company’s website or via the app.

Earlier this month, Wizz Air announced plans to make Bucharest its largest base amid a strong expansion of its local operations. In June 2024, Wizz Air will allocate two more Airbus A321neo aircraft to its base in Bucharest, launch a new route to Leipzig, and increase frequencies on 21 of its existing services to the Romanian capital.

However, the airline will close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Transport

1

