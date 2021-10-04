Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family's garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:28
Business

IKEA supplier WIP Industries builds EUR 36 mln factory in Romania

04 October 2021
WIP Industries, a supplier of elements for the furniture industry, is building a EUR 35.9 mln factory in Romania, most likely in the industrial park Campia Turzii (close to Cluj-Napoca).

Out of the total investments, EUR 17.9 mln is state aid, according to data from the Ministry of Finance, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The project is underway and involves the creation of 187 jobs.

"WIP Industries is owned by the Swedish company WIP Holding. We produce and supply components for furniture drawers, such as bedside tables. We have two automated production lines," it is shown on the website of the company based in Apahida, Cluj County.

According to a recruitment announcement published on the eJobs platform, "the factory (WIP Industries) expands on a built area of 6,700 square meters, and the field of activity is to produce subassemblies of furniture for Ikea suppliers." 

Last December, officials of Campia Turzii industrial park announced WIP Industries as a prospective investor.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people's stories (so don't hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 13:58
02 July 2021
Unusual times, unusual buildings: The upside down house in Romania
