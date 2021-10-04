Winterfest 2022: Festival scheduled for February in Poiana Brașov

Mountain festival Winterfest is scheduled to hold the fifth edition between February 18 and February 21 in Poiana Brașov.

The festival, targeting fans of winter sports, covers two sports competitions, music events, and other activities.

On February 20, winter sports fans can take part in the Poiana Brașov Fischer Cup, a parallel slalom skiing and snowboarding event. Another race, Winterfest, is open to all winter sports fans and will have two sections: for professionals and beginners.

Spike and CTC will be among those performing at the festival, the organizers said in a release.

The event aims to “promote local tourism and help the development of local resorts by holding skiing and snowboarding competitions and other activities, but also support local artists by organizing open-air concerts.”

(Photo: Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

