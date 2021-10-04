Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 15:39
Events

Winterfest 2022: Festival scheduled for February in Poiana Brașov

04 October 2021
Mountain festival Winterfest is scheduled to hold the fifth edition between February 18 and February 21 in Poiana Brașov.

The festival, targeting fans of winter sports, covers two sports competitions, music events, and other activities. 

On February 20, winter sports fans can take part in the Poiana Brașov Fischer Cup, a parallel slalom skiing and snowboarding event. Another race, Winterfest, is open to all winter sports fans and will have two sections: for professionals and beginners. 

Spike and CTC will be among those performing at the festival, the organizers said in a release.

The event aims to “promote local tourism and help the development of local resorts by holding skiing and snowboarding competitions and other activities, but also support local artists by organizing open-air concerts.”

(Photo: Janos Gaspar | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

