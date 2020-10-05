Romania travel: Wineries to visit this autumn

Romania is one of the biggest producers of wine in Europe and the world, and visiting one (or more) of its many wineries and vineyards can be the best way to (re)discover the country’s long winemaking tradition. In this article, we’ve selected wineries from different regions of Romania to visit this autumn:

Stirbey Winery

The Stirbey Winery is located some 60 km south of Ramnicu Valcea, in the Dragasani wine region - a place where the family of Prince Stirbey has owned vineyards for over 300 years. The current owners are keeping the tradition of noble wines made from local grape varieties. Still, the winemaking process takes place in a facility that has been renewed to match modern standards.

Photo: Stirbey.com

The team here offers guided tours to the vineyards and the cellar, wine tasting events, and meals for groups of 5 to 15 people. Prices vary between RON 75/person and RON 210/person, but visitors can also request a customized offer. Further details here.

Domeniul Dragasi

Not far from the Stirbey Winery, visitors can find Domeniul Dragasi, with its more than seven hectares of vineyards, the cellar, and the country house. Visitors can choose between two tasting packages - the “Loyal” - 5 wines + neutralizers (RON 70/person) and the “Enthusiast” - 5 wines + gourmet dinner (RON 235/person).

Plus, accommodation is available at the Pilgrim’s House, a beautiful country house with five rooms where tourists can relax for the entire weekend. Find more information here.

Photo: Domeniul-dragasi.ro

Also in the Dragasani area, in the Oltenia region, you can visit the Bauer Winery, the Avincis Winery, the Isarescu Winehouse, or the Iordache Winehouse.

Lacerta Winery

Lacerta Winery can be found 100 km North-East of Bucharest, in the village of Fintesti, Buzau county. It can be easily reached by car from the capital city (you can get there in about two hours), so this place should be added to the “one-day trips from Bucharest” list. The winery also includes the Dorobantu Manor House, built in 1901 based on plans by famous architect Ion Mincu.

Photo: Lacertawinery.ro

The hilly location offers a wonderful view of the vineyards. Visitors can book a wine tasting here. Plus, upon requests, visits can also be organized to the winery where the barriques (wine barrels) are kept, the cellar - the place where wine is made before it is stored in barriques, and the vine estate. Accommodation can also be found nearby.

Domeniile Sahateni - Aurelia Visinescu

Not far from Lacerta, also in the famous Dealu Mare wine region, visitors can find Domeniile Sahateni - a winery established in 2003 by oenologist Aurelia Visinescu and her associate, Steve Cacenco. Among the grape varieties grown here, there are Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio.

Visits and tastings can be organized for groups of minimum of eight persons, for the price of RON 85/person (standard tasting) and RON 150/person (connoisseur tasting). Further details here.

Photo: Aureliavisinescu.com

Tohani, Budureasca, Domeniile Samburesti, Davino, or Rotenberg are just some of the other wineries and vineyards located in Muntenia region.

Rasova Winery

We’re moving to the Dobrogea region next, where the Rasova Winery is located. The vineyard and winery are situated in Cernavoda, Constanta county, near the the A2 highway, covering 50 hectares. The main grape varieties grown in Rasova are Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Cabernet, Syrah, and Pinot Noir.

Visitors can choose between two types of tours for the price of RON 60 and RON 120, but there is also the option of personalized tours. More information here. In the meantime, you can take a virtual tour here.

Photo: Facebook/Crama Rasova

Other wineries and vineyards located in the Dobrogea region are Via Viticola – Sarica Niculitel, Domeniile Ostrov, Hamangia Winery, or the Histria Winery.

Cotnari Winery

The Cotnari vineyard in Iasi county, in the Moldova region, is one of the most famous vineyards in Romania. The first historical mentions of the Cotnari vineyard date back to the 18th century, according to information on its website. The Cotnari company, which has been the heart of the Cotnari vineyard since 1948, takes care of the over 1,700 hectares of vineyards.

Photo: Facebook/Cotnari

Visits are possible for limited groups, and only with prior reservation. Further details here.

Domeniile Panciu

Domeniile Panciu can be found in the Tifesti commune, in Vrancea county. Several grape varieties are produced on the 120 hectares of vineyards here, including Muscat Ottonel, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, or Aligote. The cellar has state-of-the-the-art equipment, with a production and storage capacity of two million liters.

Visitors of Domeniile Panciu can book a longer stay here, as the domain also has a hotel, a restaurant, a wine shop, and many other facilities. Find out more here.

Photo: Facebook/Domeniile Panciu

While in the Moldova region, you can also visit Domeniile Averesti, Gramma Winery, or Hermezu Winery.

Bonus: Wine maps of Romania can be found here, while a list of wineries is available here.

(Photo source: Igorr/Dreamstime.com)