The religious authority in Turkey has published on its website the project of the Grand Mosque to be built in Bucharest.

The construction of the mosque, which will be located in the center of the Romanian capital, is to start this year, according to information on the website.

It will have a capacity of 1,500 places, and include a multipurpose hall, a library, conference rooms, a cafeteria, a guest house, and a sports center.

In April last year, Bucharest’s District 1 City Hall issued the urbanism certificate for the future mosque. That was after, in late May 2015, the Romanian Government passed a decision to give some 11,000 sqm to the Great Mufti’s Office of Muslim Community in Romania, for the construction of a mosque with a capacity of 1,000 places on Expozitiei boulevard, reports local Hotnews.ro.

There are some 67,000 Muslims in Romania, with most of them living in Dobrogea region. Around 9,000 are living in Bucharest.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(photo source: Tdvcamiler.com)