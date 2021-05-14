Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Eco

Wildcat spotted in a forest in eastern Romania

14 May 2021
A wildcat was photographed in a forest in Vaslui county, eastern Romania. These animals are rarely seen by humans in their natural habitat, as they usually hunt at night.

The pictures were taken in a forest managed by the Vaslui Forest Directorate of Romsilva.

“A rare encounter with a beautiful specimen of Felis silvestris - the wildcat, a female that, given her appearance and behavior, has probably just become a ‘mother’,” the Romanian forest management company Romsilva said on Facebook.

The wildcat, which looks like a domestic cat, is a solitary animal that usually hunts at night and thus is rarely spotted in its natural habitat. It feeds on small mammals and birds.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romsilva)

