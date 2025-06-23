Wiener Privatklinik appoints Octavian Bellu as president of new Friends of WPK initiative in Romania

Octavian Bellu, the former coach of Romania’s national women’s gymnastics team, has been appointed president of Friends of WPK, a new initiative launched in Romania by Wiener Privatklinik (WPK), one of Austria’s leading private hospitals. The initiative aims to build a community of Romanian patients who share their personal medical experiences to raise awareness of the treatment options available in Vienna and help others make informed healthcare decisions, the company said.

The association marks a new step in WPK’s longstanding relationship with Romanian patients, who currently make up the largest international group treated at the hospital. In 2024 alone, more than 1,000 Romanian patients sought care at WPK, primarily for oncology, complex surgeries, second opinions, and customized medical evaluations.

As inaugural president, Bellu brings not only a public profile but also first-hand experience as a long-time WPK patient.

“I believe it’s important to share personal experiences with those who are searching for answers and reassurance in their healthcare journey - and that’s exactly what the Friends of WPK community is here to foster,” he said.

The initiative will feature public events, educational seminars, and patient stories to promote dialogue around international healthcare access. Its aim is to support individuals seeking accurate diagnostics, innovative therapies, and expertise.

Moreover, Friends of WPK will support one social project annually, focusing on health, education, and community well-being in Romania.

Wiener Privatklinik offers medical services across more than 30 specialties supported by 10 competence centers and over 300 internationally recognized experts. Notably, 28 WPK physicians are listed among the world’s top 2% most cited medical researchers by Stanford University.

Romanian patients receive support for medical travel through WPK’s Bucharest office, a network of agents, and digital consultations via the WPK Online Healthcare Center.

(Photo source: Wiener Privatklinik)