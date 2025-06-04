Environment

Second phase of international white stork census starts in Romania

04 June 2025

Romania has launched the second year of the International White Stork Census, with organizers calling on the public to help protect one of the country's most iconic bird species. Running from June 10 to July 15, the census is part of a global effort led by NABU (BirdLife Germany) to accurately estimate the white stork population across Europe and beyond. 

In Romania, the initiative is coordinated by the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) and the Milvus Group. The census began in 2024, but due to the country’s vast territory and limited number of volunteers, a second phase is needed in 2025.

Last year, 293 volunteers recorded 3,301 stork nests using the “Uite Barza!” mobile app. With Romania’s white stork population estimated at over 7,500 breeding pairs, more than 4,000 nests likely remain undocumented, especially in around 1,500 known nesting localities, the initiators said.

Organizers urge citizens - nature enthusiasts, teachers, local residents, and volunteers - to join the initiative and help verify nesting sites. Accurate data collection, mapped by administrative units, is crucial for scientific analysis and future conservation efforts. 

Participants are encouraged to register their chosen localities and will receive training and support throughout the process. A form is available here.

The “Uite Barza!” app remains the primary tool for field data collection, though users may encounter issues on newer Android versions. Anyone facing technical problems is asked to contact SOR.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SOR; by Cristian Țurcan)

