Where to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Romania?

A full month of the beautiful game is coming to Romania, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is coming to the Romanian public television exclusively through TVR 1 and TVR 2.

The once-in-four-year football festivity will kick off on November 20 at 18:00 Romanian time with a clash between the host country Qatar against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 35 kilometers away from the capital Doha.

“We have been waiting for this event for over 4 years, from July 15, 2018, the longest period among successive post-war editions of the World Cup,” says Emil Hossu-Longin, TVR sports commentator, in the official press release via Argerpres.

“At the same time, for Romanians, it will be an extraordinary show. The match times are perfect, all matches will be broadcast in HD and will have commentary from the spot, a first for TV,” he adds.

All the 64 matches will mostly air on TVR 1, except for eight group stage games on TVR 2, as well as online via tvrplus.ro. The full schedule can be accessed here.

Since the 1966 World Cup in England, TVR has been broadcasting the world’s games for the Romanian public, including during Gheorge Hagi and co.’s infamous run in the 1994 edition in the US where they reached the quarterfinals.

Romania failed to qualify for the competition for placing third with 17 points in Group J of UEFA World Cup qualifiers below Germany (27 pts) and North Macedonia (18 pts). The latter subsequently beat Italy in the Second Round semi-final to fight for the remaining three European tickets to Qatar, but later lost to Portugal.

(Photo source: FIFA website)