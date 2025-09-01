Voluntary waste collection center opens in western Romania, funded by EU Recovery Plan

Dumbrăvița, a growing community near the western city of Timișoara, has become the first locality in Romania to inaugurate a voluntary waste collection center financed through the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The project was launched last week in the presence of environment minister Diana Buzoianu.

The center, financed with RON 4.5 million from the PNRR, will serve more than 20,000 residents. Authorities expect it to handle some 1,600 tonnes of waste annually, including garden debris, construction rubble, and hazardous materials that previously posed major disposal challenges.

Minister Diana Buzoianu called the project “a model for sustainable development.”

“This is not only about waste management, but about protecting the health of the community, showing respect for nature, and committing to a sustainable future,” she said, praising local authorities for their role in bringing the initiative forward.

The facility, known locally as a CAV (Voluntary Collection Center), is equipped with 17 containers: one for administrative use and 16 for waste categories ranging from textiles and small electronic appliances to hazardous substances, bulky household items, animal carcasses, plastics, wood, furniture, glass, tires, metals, garden waste, and construction debris.

Mayor Horia Bugarin said access will be restricted to Dumbrăvița residents, who will be required to present an ID card when depositing waste.

“There will be a regulation, and residents will be able to deposit waste based on their identity documents. Each commune will eventually have its own CAV,” he said, as quoted by local news agency Agerpres.

Romania, one of the European Union’s least advanced countries in terms of recycling, faces fines from Brussels if it fails to reduce illegal dumping and increase waste recovery rates. Authorities hope the Dumbrăvița project will encourage other municipalities to accelerate similar investments with EU support.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Mediului)