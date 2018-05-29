Weekend event opens Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei to pedestrians

The fourth edition of Walking on Calea Victoriei (La pas pe Calea Victoriei) will be organized this weekend, on June 2-3, between 10:00 and 21:00.

In this period, traffic will be restricted on the section between George Enescu street and Victoriei Square, where several artistic activities, workshops, theater performances and street activities will be organized.

Walking on Calea Victoriei this weekend, the pedestrians will have the chance to meet famous animators and mascots, giant dolls and clowns with balloons, but also cartoonists, mimes and magicians. The program will also include dance and music shows.

The full program is available here.

