Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Film Festival, White Night of Romanian Film, Enescu Festival, Street Delivery, Sibiu Guitar Meeting & more

Film fans have many options this weekend in Bucharest, where Enescu Festival is going strong, and Street Delivery returns with another edition.

Bucharest International Film Festival

September 15 – 22

With a diverse selection of films addressing current and universal themes, the festival encompasses sections such as Competition, Panorama, Romanian Authors, History and Cinema, and Tribute, honoring this year the late Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto. The screenings are held at Arcub, Cinema Muzeul Țăranului, Cinema Union, and Grădina cu filme - Cinema & More. The program is available here.

Bucharest International Poetry Festival

Until September 17

The event that started earlier this week is gathering poets from 27 countries on four continents to Bucharest for a festival that includes public readings, performances, debates, round tables, and book launches. More on this here.

Bucharest Fringe – Marathon of Independent Theater

September 15 - 24

Premiere performances, a competition section and one dedicated to student productions are all part of the program, which also includes an outdoor, free-entrance part held in Obor Park. More on the program here.

White Night of Romanian Film

September 15

The event puts the spotlight on local cinema, with dozens of simultaneous screenings in 15 cinemas and alternative spaces in the three cities, namely Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara. More on the event here.

George Enescu Festival

Until September 24

The classical music festival lines up this weekend Collegium Vocale Gent, Orchestra Dell’ Accademia Nazionale Di Santa Cecilia, Jewish Chamber Orchestra Munich, Berlin Academy of American Music, Kate Lindsey & Baptiste Trotignon, and Cameron Carpenter, among others. The program is available here. The Festival’s Square, a program of outdoor concerts, kicks off on September 17.

Street Delivery

September 15 – 17

The event takes over Pictor Arthur Verona St once more for an edition centered on the topic of Shared Spaces. Workshops, installations, and debates are all part of the program, which aims to put on the public agenda the role of the street as a public space. More here.

Trifoi Fest

September 15 – 17

The second edition of the vegan, eco event held at Malmaison aims to provide inspiration and ideas to live better with less, from food and care to energy, transport and living. More on the event here.

Realpolitik

Until September 24

This new exhibition, encompassing works by Romanian painter Roman Tolici, is open at Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest. More here.

Drawing through time

Starting September 7

Featuring works by Loredana Gruia, it is part of a project that generated four exhibitions in Amsterdam. Open at Celula de Artă. More here.

In the country

Sibiu Guitar Meeting

September 15 - 17

The Astra Museum in Sibiu hosts the ninth edition of the event dedicated to guitar players, with more than 700 participants expected to attend. Live concerts and various activities are part of the program, which includes concerts from Vama, Bucovina, Antract, Ducu Bertzi, Mircea Vintilă, Emeric Imre, and more. The program is available here.

Baroque Watermusic

September 15

This is the fourth concert held on the river Bega in Timișoara. The concert is performed with period instruments and in period dress by musicians from Romania, Hungary, and Switzerland, alongside soprano Narcisa Brumar. More on what is happening in this year’s European Capital of Culture here.

Danube Rock Sounds

September 15 - 17

Local rock groups will perform on the stage set up at Plaja Dunărea in Galați. More on the program here.

(Photo: Sibiu Guitar Meeting, courtesy of Asociatia Play)

