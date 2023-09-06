Poets from 27 countries come to international poetry festival in Bucharest next week

Poets from 27 countries on four continents are expected to attend the 2023 edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB). Roughly 50 events will be held during this year’s festival, scheduled for next week - September 11-17, such as public readings, performances, debates, round tables, and book launches.

The list of international guests includes Milo de Angelis (Italy), Philippe Tancelin (France), Rachid Khaless (Morocco), José Manuel de Vasconcelos (Portugal), Habib Tengour (Algeria), Hasan Erkek (Turkey), Goran Simic (Bosnia), Claus Ankersen (Denmark), Gabriel Chávez Casazola (Bolivia), and more, News.ro reported.

Beyond literature, important names from the fields of theatre, film and visual arts will also perform in front of those present at the festival throughout the seven days. Plus, the program also includes film screenings, concerts, and exhibitions.

Moreover, at this year’s edition, the organizers also resumed a project known and loved by poetry lovers: the National Poetry Book Fair, an event focused on the most recent and important books of poetry.

Access to the Bucharest International Poetry Festival is free of charge. The complete program is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Muzeul National al Literaturii Romane)