Culture

Enescu Festival: Outdoor concerts return to downtown Bucharest

12 September 2023

The Festival’s Square, a program of outdoor concerts associated with the George Enescu Festival, takes place between September 17 and September 24 in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square, close to the Athenaeum.

Eight classical music concerts, with free access, are part of the program, which includes performances delivered by Dinu Lipatti State Philharmonic of Satu Mare, alongside cellist Constantin Borodin, and led by conductor Azis Sadikovic; violinist Alexandru Tomescu; the fellows of the Young Talents program of Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation; pianist Mădălina Pașol; flute player Matei Ioachimescu alongside ensemble PERCUSSIONescu; trio Aedea; Serghei Lunchevici National Philharmonic of Moldova; Big Band Radio Romania; Ion Dumitrescu Philharmonic Orchestra of Râmnicu Vâlcea; and Zoli Toth and the Royal Camerata.

The full program is available here.

The George Enescu Festival takes place in Bucharest until September 24th. 

(Photo: Albertophotography | Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

