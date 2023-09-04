White Night of Romanian Film takes place in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara next week

Local cinema is again in the spotlight at the White Night of Romanian Film event, set to hold its 14th edition in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara on September 15. The program includes dozens of simultaneous screenings in 15 cinemas and alternative spaces in the three cities.

The marathon of Romanian films will bring to cinemas a record number of preview films, as well as the most beloved Romanian productions of the year, together with actors, directors and screenwriters.

Tudor Giurgiu's latest film Libertate/Freedom, which received the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) Award at the 29th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, is part of this year's lineup. The film crew will be present at the event and the Q&A at the end of the screening.

The list of movies also includes Tigru/Day of the Tiger by Andrei Tănase, Sebastian Mihăilescu's Mammalia, Radu Muntean's David, Între Revoluții/Between Revolutions by Vlad Petri, and Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife/Arsenie. Viața de apoi directed by Alexandru Solomon.

In Bucharest, screenings will take place at Elvire Popesco Cinema (indoor and outdoor), Luceafărul Hall, Muzeul Tăranului Cinema, Union Cinematheque, Eforie Cinematheque, Hollywood Multiplex, CREART Film Garden, the garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, Unteatru, Cinema Hall - UNATC, and J'ai Bistrot.

In Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, moviegoers will enjoy Romanian movies at Cinema Victoria.

Tickets and the full schedule will be available soon. Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: the organizers)