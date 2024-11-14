Weekend calendar: Christmas Story Fair in Bucharest, Sibiu & Craiova Christmas markets, Lights of Caravggio, Jordi Savall in Timișoara and more

The season of Christmas markets and fairs kicks off this week in Sibiu, Craiova, and in Bucharest, while an exhibition on Caravaggio's influence opens in Timișoara.

In Bucharest:

Christmas Story Fair

November 15 – December 29

This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.

Hungarian Film Week

Until November 17

The Hungarian releases of the past year, awarded at international festivals or not yet screened in Bucharest, are part of the program. The event also screens Romania of the Hungarian films that were recently restored within the digitization program of the Hungarian Film Archive and showcases the Hungarian cinematographic world from Transylvania. More details here.

SoNoRo

Until November 17

The public is invited to discover the connections between music and literature at chamber music festival SoNoRo, which runs this year an edition on the theme of Ex libris. The event takes place in Bucharest and in Cluj. More details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

November 16 – February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Folias Antiguas y Criollas –Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI, Tembembe Ensamble Continuo

November 14

The concert, held in Timișoara, explores the richness and diversity of Spanish and South American Baroque music traditions. Further info here.

Sibiu Christmas Market