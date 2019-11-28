Weekend calendar: Bucharest Christmas Market, National Day Parade, St. Andrei Fair

Events:
Bucharest Christmas Market: November 28 - December 26. The program is available here.
National Day Parade: December 1, starting 11:00, at the Arch of Triumph. More about the December 1 events here.
St. Andrei Fair: November 29 - December 1 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More about the event here.
Movie openings:
Charlie's Angels
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Noah Centineo, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska
Jexi
Starring: Rose Byrne, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña
(Photo: Bucharest Christmas Market Oficial Facebook Page)