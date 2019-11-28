Ro Insider
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Christmas Market, National Day Parade, St. Andrei Fair
28 November 2019
Events:

Bucharest Christmas Market: November 28 - December 26. The program is available here.

National Day Parade: December 1, starting 11:00, at the Arch of Triumph. More about the December 1 events here.

St. Andrei Fair: November 29 - December 1 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More about the event here.

Movie openings:

Charlie's Angels

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Noah Centineo, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska

Jexi

Starring: Rose Byrne, Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña

(Photo: Bucharest Christmas Market Oficial Facebook Page)

