Weekend calendar: Bookfest, MoBU art fair, Children's Day events, Este Film Festival, Night of the Nightingales and more

It’s a busy weekend for book lovers and publishing industry professionals as Bookfest brings numerous meetings with authors and associated events, while art fans can visit the MoBU fair taking place also at Romexpo, in Bucharest. Meanwhile, various events for children mark the June 1st celebration.

In Bucharest:

Bookfest

May 29 – June 2

Book launches, discussions, and meetings with authors are part of the program this year, when Moldova is the guest country at the fair, held at Romexpo. Entrance is free. More on the program here.

MoBU

May 29 – June 2

The second edition of the international art fair, held at Romexpo, showcases 50 stands where galleries, artist-run venues and universities will exhibit. The program covers discussions on contemporary art, artist talks, debates, performances, and screenings. Entrance is free. The program is updated here.

Romanian Design Week

Until June 2

The twelfth edition of the event dedicated to the local creative-cultural industries takes place under theme of Unlock the City, and brings a host of exhibitions, workshops, tours and many other events. More on the program here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

May 30, 31

Gabriel Bebeşelea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Camille Saint-Saëns and Anton Bruckner. Pianist Simon Trpčeski is the soloist. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

People You’ve Been Before

Until June 15

The exhibition, open at Mobius Gallery, showcases works reflecting the past 10 years of artistic activity of Lea Rasovszky, and covers drawings, ceramic works, installations, and personal artifacts. More here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

Until June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

World Press Photo

Until June 7

The 67th edition of the annual World Press Photo international exhibition can be visited in Bucharest’s University Square, where the public can see photographs highlighting stories about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change, migration, family and mental health, among others.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Children's Day events

1uniFEST in IOR Park

June 1

A day of fun, games and surprises at this Itsy Bitsy event held in IOR (Alexandru Ioan Cuza) Park.

Many museums also offer free entrance to children on June 1, as announced on each institution’s website. ARCUB offers free entry to children under 14 to the Universe of Salvador Dali exhibition, while the Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) has a dedicated program for children in Bucharest and in Cluj throughout the June 1 weekend. Further details here and here.

Vieux Farka Touré concert

June 1

Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, dubbed the Hendrix of the Sahara, performs alongside his band at Control Club. Further details here.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

May 31 – August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. In the show curated by Diana Marincu, the visual experience is driven by the permanent dialogue Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Este Film Festival

May 29 – June 2

The eighth edition of the event, held in Sibiu, brings national premiers, tens of short films in competition, debates and Q&A sessions with the festival guests, an interactive exhibition and more. Further details here.

Night of the Nightingales

June 1, June 9

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) holds the 11th edition of this event in Crâng Park in Buzău. The event is held in Bucharest and Cluj on June 9, in the campus of the Agronomical Sciences and Veterinarian Medicine University and at the Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park. More here.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com