Weekend calendar: Romanian Design Week, Ara Malikian, Teodora Brody concerts, Women on Mătăsari, Sand Marathon and more

Creative industries take center stage in Bucharest as the Romanian Design Week unfolds an extensive program, while concerts, exhibitions and outdoor events are part of this weekend’s offer.

In Bucharest:

Romanian Design Week

May 24 - June 2

The twelfth edition of the event dedicated to the local creative-cultural industries takes place under theme of Unlock the City, and brings a host of exhibitions, workshops, tours and many other events. More on the program here.

Ara Malikian

May 25

The violinist performs at Sala Palatului as part of his Ara Malikian World Tour. Further details here.

Unifying Worlds - Teodora Brody-Enache

May 26

The artist performs at Sala Luceafărul in a concert where classical, jazz, and the Romanian doina meet for a unique event. More info here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

May 23, 24

Christian Badea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program covering Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No 5. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

People You’ve Been Before

Until June 15

The exhibition, open at Mobius Gallery, showcases works reflecting the past 10 years of artistic activity of Lea Rasovszky, and covers drawings, ceramic works, installations, and personal artifacts. More here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

Until June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

World Press Photo

Until June 7

The 67th edition of the annual World Press Photo international exhibition can be visited in Bucharest’s University Square, where the public can see photographs highlighting stories about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change, migration, family and mental health, among others.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Femei pe Mătăsari

May 24 – May 26

It is the 12th edition of the event changing perceptions and bringing the marginal closer to the center with art, music and cheer. More details here.

In the country

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

TESZT – Euroregional Theater Festival

Until 26

The Csiky Gergely Hungarian Theater of Timișoara organizes the festival which covers more than 20 events – theater and dance performances, open-air shows, and contemporary music concerts. More details here.

Timișoara Muzicală

Until May 31

The festival, with a program of works from the Romanian and international repertoire, is organized by the National Opera of Timișoara and the city’s Banatul Philharmonic. More here.

Romanian Creative Week

Until May 25

A rich program of events has been prepared for the Iași event that aims to support the local creative industries and creators. More details here.

International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova

Until May 26

More than 300 theater performances, concerts, parades, workshops, book launches and more are part of the program, where productions by Robert Wilson, Peter Brook, Declan Donnellan, Robert Lepage, Philip Parr, Jesus Herrera, and Christian Friedel are some of the highlights. More here.

Sand Marathon

May 25 – May 26

The Zoom Beach in Constanța hosts this two-day running event open to professionals and amateurs alike. More here.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)