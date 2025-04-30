May 1 & weekend calendar: Tram parade & mici festival in Bucharest, Sunwaves, presidential elections and more

The weekend of the first round of the presidential elections is an extended one for many as May 1, Workers' Day, is a public holiday. It comes with many outdoor events, but also a music festival on the Black Sea coast.

In Bucharest:

Tram Parade & marching band music

May 1

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB), the operator of the city’s over-ground public transport, is organizing a tram parade featuring older wagons, such as the Simmering, the V56 wagon, the EPV3A 6001 wagon, the Rathgeber (the Confectionery Wagon), but also newer ones, such as the Bucur LF 417 and Imperio. The route starts at Victoria Depot and runs to Bucur Obor and Sf Gheorghe Square. More details here.

Mici Festival - Festivalul Micului cel Mare

May 1 – May 4

Mititei, the traditional dish consisting of grilled ground meat rolls, are the focus of this food event bringing a variety of mici and a record-setting one. The event takes place at Alveola Kiseleff. More details here.

Bryan Adams – Bare Bones

April 30

The Canadian artist performs at Sala Palatului the 100% acoustic concert The Bare Bones Live. More details here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena’s contemporary art pavilion, a joint initiative of Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition “explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for “serious” art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation.” More on the show and the artists included here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 30

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nicolae Moldoveanu, performs a program of works by Jan Tegtmeyer, Beethoven, Carl Maria von Weber, and Tchaikovsky. Ion Bogdan Ștefănescu (flute), Emil Vișenescu (clarinet), Laurențiu Sima (tuba), and Constantin Borodin (cello) are the soloists. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

May 2 – May 4

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues this weekend as well. Admission to the garden and the Cotroceni Church is free. Visitors can also check the Cotroceni Museum and parts of the palace of the Presidential Administration for a fee. More details here.

In the country:

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark, historical buildings around the country has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

Sunwaves

May 1 – May 5

Mamaia Nord, on the coast of the Black Sea, hosts this music festival. More on the lineup and the program here.

