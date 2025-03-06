Weekend calendar: Visuali Italiane, Echoes of Ji.hlava, SoNoRo Conac and more

Italian film, international documentaries and films starring Gene Hackman are part of the offer in Bucharest, while chamber music tour SoNoRo Conac has already kicked off, and is scheduled to stop in Timișoara this weekend.

In Bucharest:

Visuali Italiane

Until March 9

The fourth edition of the festival Visuali Italiane - New Italian Cinema in Romania will cover a selection of eleven feature films and four short films in a bid to offer local audiences "an authentic and fresh perspective on contemporary Italian cinema." In Bucharest, the event takes place at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. More here.

Gene Hackman Week

Until March 9

Cinemateca Eforie has scheduled a tribute to the legendary actor. After The French Connection and The French Connection II, which were screened during the week, the weekend brings screenings of The Conversation and Superman. More here.

Echoes of Ji.hlava

March 6 – April 3

Four films that were part of the selection of the international documentary film festival Echoes of Ji.hlava are screened at the Czech Center in Bucharest. Marie Dvořáková’s World Between Us is scheduled for March 6. More details here.

One World Romania warm-up

March 8

Adele Tulli’s second documentary feature Real, which explores the implications and potential of the digital world, is screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The screening is part of Visuali Italiane. More here.

Mărţişor Fair @ The Village Museum

Until March 9

This spring tradition is in the spotlight at the fair held on the alleys of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, where a variety of mărţişoare will go on display. Workshops where children can learn how to make mărţişoare are also part of the program. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

February 28 – April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 6, 7

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Samy Rachid, performs a program of works by Tchaikovsky and Edward Elgar. French cellist Edgar Moreau is the soloist. More here.

In the country:

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

Until March 30

The Japanese animation festival Izanagi, now at its 5th edition, takes in nine cities in the country and proposes the theme of persona. Moviegoers and Japanese culture enthusiasts will explore the idea of ​​identity through seven films, including Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika, by director Satoshi Kon. This weekend, the festival travels to Timișoara. Further details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark, historical buildings around the country has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj, and continues at Bistrița Synagogue on March 6, Palace of the Princes of Transylvania in Alba-Iulia on March 7, and Museum of Art in Timișoara on March 8. More details here.

(Photo: Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime.com)

