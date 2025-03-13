Weekend calendar: East European Feels, Romanian traditions, honey fair, concerts & more

Romanian traditions and honey products are the focus of fairs opening in Bucharest, alongside a varied offer of films, concerts, and exhibitions.

In Bucharest:

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

East European Feels – Binka Zhelyazkova retrospective

March 15 – March 16

This program of films by the Bulgarian director aims to delve into the past of the region’s cultural space to explore the regimes and political turning points that are in sync to the evolution of women's rights. Screenings, held at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, have Romanian and English subtitles. More details here.

Echoes of Ji.hlava

Until April 3

Four films that were part of the selection of the international documentary film festival Echoes of Ji.hlava are screened at the Czech Center in Bucharest. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

Until April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 13, 14

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jeremie Rhorer, performs a program of works by Enescu, Lalo and Ravel. Violinist Alexandra Conunova is the soloist. More here.

100 Romanian Traditions

March 14 – March 16

This fair held at the Romanian Peasant Museum will bring together numerous artisans who will present their creations, ranging from glass icons and painted eggs to traditional food. More details here.

Jiří Trtík Music for Piano and Synths

March 13

This concert held at the Czech Center will present new compositions created during the Bucharest artistic residency of composer Jiří Trtík. The program will include minimalist and atmospheric compositions for piano, along with innovative synthesizers, accompanied by a lighting design. More details here.

National Fair of Honey

March 14 – March 16

The event targets mainly consumers of honey and honey-related products, and more than 100 beekeepers and specialized companies will display their products here. More details here.

In the country:

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

Until March 30

The Japanese animation festival Izanagi, now at its 5th edition, takes in nine cities in the country and proposes the theme of persona. Moviegoers and Japanese culture enthusiasts will explore the idea of ​​identity through seven films, including Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika, by director Satoshi Kon. This weekend, the festival travels to Cluj and Sibiu. Further details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark, historical buildings around the country has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

(Photo: Ioan Florin Cnejevici | Dreamstime.com)

