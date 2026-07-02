Events

Weekend calendar: EUROPAfest, Film Hour, Anatolian Food Fest

02 July 2026

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Concerts, outdoor film screenings, and an event celebrating Anatolian food and culture are part of the offer in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

EUROPAfest 

July 3 – July 12

This year, the festival brings together artists from 14 countries in a program of various concerts, jam sessions and other events. More here.

Film Hour

July 2 – August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Anatolian Food Fest

July 3 – July 5

The courtyard of the National Arena hosts this event dedicated to Anatolian food, traditions and culture. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Felipe Cohen: Concretion

Until July 25

The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.

In the country:

Sibiu Fashion Days

July 4, 5

The 15th anniversary edition of Sibiu Fashion Days highlights 16 Romanian designers. More here.

Filmul de Piatra

July 3 – July 5

Held in Piatra-Neamţ, the event features outdoor screenings, concerts, and activities for children, among others. More details here.

(Photo: Anatolian Food Fest by Auckka | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Weekend calendar: EUROPAfest, Film Hour, Anatolian Food Fest

02 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Concerts, outdoor film screenings, and an event celebrating Anatolian food and culture are part of the offer in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

EUROPAfest 

July 3 – July 12

This year, the festival brings together artists from 14 countries in a program of various concerts, jam sessions and other events. More here.

Film Hour

July 2 – August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Anatolian Food Fest

July 3 – July 5

The courtyard of the National Arena hosts this event dedicated to Anatolian food, traditions and culture. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Felipe Cohen: Concretion

Until July 25

The Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep is an exhibition of new reliefs and sculptures. It deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them.” More details here.

In the country:

Sibiu Fashion Days

July 4, 5

The 15th anniversary edition of Sibiu Fashion Days highlights 16 Romanian designers. More here.

Filmul de Piatra

July 3 – July 5

Held in Piatra-Neamţ, the event features outdoor screenings, concerts, and activities for children, among others. More details here.

(Photo: Anatolian Food Fest by Auckka | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com

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