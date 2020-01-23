Weekend calendar: Holocaust-themed films, opera & ballet performances, exhibitions

Events:
Memory of the Holocaust film screenings: January 24 - 26 at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.
Aida: January 25 at the Bucharest Opera House. Further details here.
Le Corsaire: January 26 at the Bucharest Opera House. More details here.
Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.
Movie openings:
1917
Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, George MacKay, Colin Firth
Les misérables
Starring: Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djibril Zonga, Issa Perica
(Photo: Pixabay)
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!