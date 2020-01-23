Weekend calendar: Holocaust-themed films, opera & ballet performances, exhibitions

Events:

Memory of the Holocaust film screenings: January 24 - 26 at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.

Aida: January 25 at the Bucharest Opera House. Further details here.

Le Corsaire: January 26 at the Bucharest Opera House. More details here.

Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.

Movie openings:

1917

Starring: Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, George MacKay, Colin Firth

Les misérables

Starring: Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djibril Zonga, Issa Perica

