Weekend calendar: Mărţişor fairs, Piaf! The Show, Izanagi - Japanese Film Festival, and more

The spring tradition of Mărţişor is in focus at fairs taking place throughout Bucharest, where the public can attend a show on the story of French singer Édith Piaf or delve into the world of Japanese animation at a dedicated festival.

In Bucharest:

Mărţişor Fair @ The Village Museum

Until March 9

This spring tradition is in the spotlight at the fair held on the alleys of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, where a variety of mărţişoare will go on display. Workshops where children can learn how to make mărţişoare are also part of the program. More details here.

Mărţişor Fair @ The Peasant Museum

February 27 – March 2

With more than 170 participants, the fair organized by the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, comes with the opportunity to sample a rich offer of mărțișoare. More details here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

February 28 – March 30

The Japanese animation festival Izanagi, now at its 5th edition, takes in nine cities in the country and proposes the theme of persona. Moviegoers and Japanese culture enthusiasts will explore the idea of ​​identity through seven films, including Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika, by director Satoshi Kon. In Bucharest, the event takes place until March 2 at Cinemateca Eforie and the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. Further details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

February 28 – April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Love in Amzei – Concrete Love

Until March 1

Love becomes Concrete in Piața Amzei through a first-time presentation of two private collections, Cicirean and Rus, featuring 25 artists from 6 countries, with works spanning from 1970 to 2024. The exhibition is open at Mobius Gallery & The Institute. More here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 27, 28

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Charles Dutoit, performs a program of works by Stravinsky, Prokofiev, and Dvořák. Violinist Ioana Cristina Goicea is the soloist. More here.

Piaf! The show with Nathalie Lermitte

March 1

The story of the great French singer in a new set design meant to transport the public to the streets of Paris with her timeless songs. The show takes place at Circul Metropolitan. More details here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

Classix Festival

Until March 2

Under the theme of “revelations,” the festival’s program covers nine concerts in several iconic venues in Iași, including the Palace of Culture and Mihai Eminescu Central University Library. More details here.

(Photo: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

