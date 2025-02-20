Weekend calendar: Dragobete fair, Luis Buñuel week, Wes Anderson weekend in Bucharest, Classix Festival in Iași, Il Cinema Ritrovato in Timişoara

Dragobete, the local celebration of love and renewal, is marked with a fair at the Village Museum in Bucharest, classical music takes the spotlight in Iași, while film fans have numerous options at dedicated programs in the capital and in Timişoara.

In Bucharest:

Dragobete Fair @ Village Museum

February 22 – February 24

Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum hosts a fair marking Dragobete, also called Cap-de-Primăvară, the celebration of reconciliation and renewal of the whole nature. The program covers music and good cheer, traditional products and selected creations of skilled craftsmen. Visitors can learn about Dragobete's charms, ancient beliefs and stories about the son of Baba-Dochia, and more. Further details here.

Luis Buñuel week @ Cinemateca Eforie

Until February 23

The father of cinematic Surrealism is a celebrated with a program that includes films such as The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Viridiana, and An Andalusian Dog. More here.

Wes Anderson weekend @ Cinema Europa

A marathon of Wes Anderson films, including The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs. More on the program here.

Brâncuși Month

Until February 28

The event brings to the fore the creations of 110 contemporary Romanian sculptors, whose sculptures and drawings will be exhibited in at Palatele Brâncovenești in Mogoșoaia, the Art Galleries of the Romanian Academy and Simeza Gallery. More here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Love in Amzei – Concrete Love

Until March 1

Love becomes Concrete in Piața Amzei through a first-time presentation of two private collections, Cicirean and Rus, featuring 25 artists from 6 countries, with works spanning from 1970 to 2024. The exhibition is open at Mobius Gallery & The Institute. More here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 13, 14

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Roberto Forés-Veses, performs a program of works by Alin Chelărescu, Beethoven, and Schumann. French pianist Alexandre Tharaud is the soloist. More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

New Hope

Until February 27

The latest exhibition by artist Roman Tolici is open at Bastion 2 in Timișoara. The show, gathering recent works of the artist, will also be presented in Sibiu, Bucharest and Tulcea. More here.

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour in Timişoara

February 21 – February 23

The film-loving public in Timişoara can see a retrospective of six classic films from the heritage film festival Il Cinema Ritrovato in Bologna. The films, by filmmakers such as the Vittorio de Sica, Ermanno Olmi, Lina Wertmüller, Sergei Paradjanov, and Manoel de Oliveira, will be screened in restored versions, at the Cinema Studio. More details here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

Classix Festival

February 23 – March 2

Under the theme of “revelations,” the festival’s program covers nine concerts in several iconic venues in Iași, including the Palace of Culture and Mihai Eminescu Central University Library. More details here.

(Photo: C ristina Alexe/ Dreamstime)

