Weekend calendar: Nordic Film Festival, Tourism Fair, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:

Nordic Film Festival: ongoing, ends February 23 at Elvire Popesco Cinema. More on the program here.

Contemporary Spanish Films: February 20 - February 22 at the Cervantes Institute. More about the event here.

Organ concert: February 23 at St Iosif Cathedral. More on the event here.

Romania's Tourism Fair: February 20 - February 23 at Romexpo. More on the event's schedule here.

The Hidden History of a Symbolic Portrait: Tristan Tzara: ongoing, ends February 29 at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More about the event here.

Movie openings:

Miami Bici

Starring: Matei Dima, Codin Maticiuc

Sonic the Hedgehog

Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz

(Photo: Pixabay)

