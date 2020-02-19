Weekend calendar: Nordic Film Festival, Tourism Fair, exhibitions, movie openings

Events:
Nordic Film Festival: ongoing, ends February 23 at Elvire Popesco Cinema. More on the program here.
Contemporary Spanish Films: February 20 - February 22 at the Cervantes Institute. More about the event here.
Organ concert: February 23 at St Iosif Cathedral. More on the event here.
Romania's Tourism Fair: February 20 - February 23 at Romexpo. More on the event's schedule here.
The Hidden History of a Symbolic Portrait: Tristan Tzara: ongoing, ends February 29 at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More about the event here.
Movie openings:
Miami Bici
Starring: Matei Dima, Codin Maticiuc
Sonic the Hedgehog
Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz
(Photo: Pixabay)
