Weekend calendar: Nordic Festival, exhibitions, concerts

Nordic culture is under the spotlight at a dedicated festival in Bucharest, where several concerts mark the upcoming love-themed celebration.

In Bucharest:

Nordic Festival

February 13 – February 16

The multidisciplinary festival that explores the culture of the Nordic countries has a program covering a selection of award-winning films, debates with special guests, literary events, concerts, and more. Further details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Love in Amzei – Concrete Love

February 14 – March 1

Love becomes Concrete in Piața Amzei through a first-time presentation of two private collections, Cicirean and Rus, featuring 25 artists from 6 countries, with works spanning from 1970 to 2024. The exhibition is open at Mobius Gallery & The Institute. More here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 13, 14

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Yan Pascal Tortelier, performs Verdi’s Requiem. Soprano Lee Hye-youn, mezzosoprano Judit Kutasi, tenor Ioan Hotea, and bass-baritone Nicolas Testé are the soloists. More here.

An Evening of Bossa Nova & Jazz

February 14

In partnership with the Church of the Resurrection and the Arts at the Anglican series, Cristina Radu Ensemble presents a diverse repertoire, carefully crafted to offer a memorable musical experience. More details here.

Valentine's Day @ the Bucharest National Opera

February 14

A program of famous duets from the works of well-known composers. More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

New Hope

Until February 27

The latest exhibition by artist Roman Tolici is open at Bastion 2 in Timișoara. The show, gathering recent works of the artist, will also be presented in Sibiu, Bucharest and Tulcea.More here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

