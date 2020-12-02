Ro Insider
Events
Weekend calendar: The Illusionists magic show, Valentine's Day parties, movie openings
13 February 2020
Events:

Turandot - premiere: February 13, 14 at the Bucharest National Opera House. More on the event here.

The Illusionists: February 13, 14,15 at Sala Polivalentă. More on this magic show and tickets here.

Valentine's Day parties: most clubs in Bucharest organized themed parties for the occasion. The events are announced on the clubs' social media channels.

Movie openings:

Emma

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh O'Connor, Tanya Reynolds, Gemma Whelan, Bill Nighy

Richard Jewell

Starring: Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates

(Photo courtesy of Illusionists show organizers)

[email protected]

Normal

