Weekend calendar: The Illusionists magic show, Valentine's Day parties, movie openings

Events:
Turandot - premiere: February 13, 14 at the Bucharest National Opera House. More on the event here.
The Illusionists: February 13, 14,15 at Sala Polivalentă. More on this magic show and tickets here.
Valentine's Day parties: most clubs in Bucharest organized themed parties for the occasion. The events are announced on the clubs' social media channels.
Movie openings:
Emma
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh O'Connor, Tanya Reynolds, Gemma Whelan, Bill Nighy
Richard Jewell
Starring: Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates
(Photo courtesy of Illusionists show organizers)
