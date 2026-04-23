Weekend calendar: Open Streets, Jazz in Church, RAD Art Fair, One World Romania

The large event that turns downtown Bucharest into pedestrian areas returns this weekend, when numerous music, film, and art events are also taking place.

In Bucharest:

Open Streets

April 25 – October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

One World Romania

April 24 – April 29

The documentary film festival invites the audience to “reflect on the current turning point: democratic values ​​are under pressure, far-right discourses are normalized, and the limits of what is acceptable in public discourse are narrowing.” A selection of the titles presented in Bucharest will also be available for online streaming, between April 30 and May 31. Further details here.

Jazz in Church

April 23 – April 26

The festival, held at the Lutheran Church, brings together leading international jazz and contemporary artists, offering four concert evenings built around improvisation, dialogue and sound exploration. More on the program here.

RAD Art Fair

April 23 – April 26

The fourth edition of the event, held at Caro, brings together 31 galleries, from Romania, Hungary, China / Great Britain, Austria, Moldova, and Germany, and proposes an extensive program of exhibitions, curatorial interventions, performances and public programs. Further info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 23, 24

Leonard Slatkin conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Cindy McTee, Robert Schumann, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Cellist Kian Soltani is the soloist. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again

April 24 - June 6

Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

April 17 – June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

April 17 – June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

Blue Eyes Don’t Lie

April 22 – June 21

The inaugural exhibition of Jecza & Olaru Gallery covers works by Teodora Axente, Corneliu Baba, Marius Bercea, Claire Fahys, David Farcaș, Oana Fărcaș, Robert Fekete, Marius Ghita, Șerban Ionescu, Adéla Janskà, Péter Jecza, Genti Korini, Justin Mortimer, Radu Oreian, Marcel Rusu, Sergiu Toma, Nicolae Tonitza and Ion Țuculescu. More details here.

In the country:

More Real Than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

April 17 – June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

April 17 – June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: Arcub)