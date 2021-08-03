WDP builds EUR 6 mln warehouses for Metro in Buzau

The Belgian real estate developer of logistics spaces WDP, one of the most active investors on the Romanian market, is expanding its warehouse in Buzau (central Romania) by almost 4,000 square meters for the Metro cash-and-carry chain, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"In addition to the new area built for the brewery Ursus in Buzau, WDP will develop another approximately 3,750 square meters for Metro. Delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2022, and the investment will be over EUR 6 mln. Metro signed a 12-year contract for this space," it is shown in the financial report of WDP for the first semester of 2021.

WDP is currently carrying out eight investment projects on the local market with deadlines before mid-2022, amounting to EUR 107 ml.

