Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/03/2021 - 08:55
Real Estate

WDP builds EUR 6 mln warehouses for Metro in Buzau

03 August 2021
The Belgian real estate developer of logistics spaces WDP, one of the most active investors on the Romanian market, is expanding its warehouse in Buzau (central Romania) by almost 4,000 square meters for the Metro cash-and-carry chain, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"In addition to the new area built for the brewery Ursus in Buzau, WDP will develop another approximately 3,750 square meters for Metro. Delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2022, and the investment will be over EUR 6 mln. Metro signed a 12-year contract for this space," it is shown in the financial report of WDP for the first semester of 2021.

WDP is currently carrying out eight investment projects on the local market with deadlines before mid-2022, amounting to EUR 107 ml.

(Photo courtesy of WDP)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
