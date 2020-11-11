Wages in Romania show 5% real yoy growth in Q3

The average net wage in Romania rose to RON 3,321 (EUR 682) in September, 7.8% more compared to the same month last year.

In real terms, the annual advance was 5.2% in September, resulting in an average increase of just over 5% for the whole third quarter of the year (Q3).

In nominal terms, the net wages increased by over 7% over the same year-on-year period.

Thus, Romania’s labor market returns to the situation before the crisis, after the salaries posted a feeble 0.7% annual real advance (+3.2% yoy in nominal terms) in the second quarter of the year.

As of September, the wages increased significantly (+15.2% yoy) in the oil refining sector, where the net salary is already 2.4 times higher than the economy-wide average.

The latest economic developments were visible in terms of earnings: the average wages in air transportation decreased by 4.5% yoy in September, while those in the courier sector rose by 11.4% yoy (yet remaining at only 72% of the economy-wide average).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)