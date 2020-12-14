Wage growth in Romania stabilises around 5% yoy

The average gross wage in Romania increased by 4.9% in real terms in October (+7.3% nominally) compared to the same month last year.

In absolute terms, Romania's average net wage was RON 3,343 (EUR 686), while the average gross wage was RON 5,452 (EUR 1,118).

The wages resumed their growth in the third quarter of the year (Q3) when they advanced by just over 5% yoy after the crisis had compressed their annual growth to only 0.7% yoy (real terms).

Regarding the wages' dynamics in 2021, the state forecasting body (CNSP) expects the net wages to keep growing in real terms, by 4.4%, after the 4.0% advance in 2020. The slowdown is significant when compared to the 8.8% surge in 2019.

The European Commission in its Autumn Forecast assumes a broadly similar advance of the wages in Romania, by over 4% per year, in real terms.

