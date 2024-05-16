Video games producer Gameloft closes Cluj-Napoca office

Gameloft, a French producer and developer of video games, has decided to close the studio in Cluj-Napoca, opened 15 years ago, and to fire all 136 employees from this headquarters, the company told Economedia.ro.

The information came from an employee who conveyed that, on May 13, 2024, following an internal meeting with all the employees at the studio in Cluj-Napoca, they were informed that the studio would be closed permanently at the decision of the headquarters and Vivendi.

"On June 10, we will receive the notices, and on July 10, it will be the last day of work for 200+ employees," he said.

After the information surfaced in the media, Gameloft announced that it intends to keep the studio in Bucharest, "which remains an important asset and is working on projects."

Gameloft SE is a French video game publisher based in Paris, founded in December 1999 by Ubisoft co-founder Michel Guillemot. Formerly a public company traded on the Paris Bourse, Gameloft was acquired by media conglomerate Vivendi in 2016.

(Photo source: Gameloft.ro)