Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

RO paper, cardboard maker gets EUR 8.5 mln state aid for recycling business

12 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vrancart, one of the largest Romanian producers of tissue paper, corrugated cardboard, and cardboard packaging, will receive state aid worth a maximum of RON 40 million (EUR 8.5 mln), the company announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Economica.net reported.

The company plans total investments worth EUR 17 mln in the recycling sector through its subsidiary Vrancart Recycling.

The investment will be located in Adjud, on Vrancart's industrial platform. It will be implemented in two years and create 164 new jobs and an annual turnover of EUR 8.5 mln.

Vrancart Recycling will benefit from the synergies within the group that owns, in addition to the paper and cardboard recycling capacities, the largest network of waste collection centers in Romania (20 collection centers in 17 cities). In 2020, Vrancart collected over 140,000 tons of recyclable waste.

The company also announced that, at the end of last year, it established a new company, Ecorep Group, whose object of activity is the implementation of obligations regarding extended producer responsibility (OIREP).

Vrancart, which is controlled by investment company SIF banat-Crisana, is the majority shareholder in Ecorep Group.

The other shareholders are IAMU Blaj and Rom Paper Brașov (also controlled by SIF Banat-Crisana), Somplast Nasaud (controlled by Teraplast Group), and Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial company. Dedeman's owners, Adrian and Dragos Paval, are also minority shareholders in Vrancart.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 16:21
28 December 2020
Capital markets
TeraPlast gets EUR 5.8 mln state aid for building biodegradable products plant
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

RO paper, cardboard maker gets EUR 8.5 mln state aid for recycling business

12 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vrancart, one of the largest Romanian producers of tissue paper, corrugated cardboard, and cardboard packaging, will receive state aid worth a maximum of RON 40 million (EUR 8.5 mln), the company announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Economica.net reported.

The company plans total investments worth EUR 17 mln in the recycling sector through its subsidiary Vrancart Recycling.

The investment will be located in Adjud, on Vrancart's industrial platform. It will be implemented in two years and create 164 new jobs and an annual turnover of EUR 8.5 mln.

Vrancart Recycling will benefit from the synergies within the group that owns, in addition to the paper and cardboard recycling capacities, the largest network of waste collection centers in Romania (20 collection centers in 17 cities). In 2020, Vrancart collected over 140,000 tons of recyclable waste.

The company also announced that, at the end of last year, it established a new company, Ecorep Group, whose object of activity is the implementation of obligations regarding extended producer responsibility (OIREP).

Vrancart, which is controlled by investment company SIF banat-Crisana, is the majority shareholder in Ecorep Group.

The other shareholders are IAMU Blaj and Rom Paper Brașov (also controlled by SIF Banat-Crisana), Somplast Nasaud (controlled by Teraplast Group), and Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial company. Dedeman's owners, Adrian and Dragos Paval, are also minority shareholders in Vrancart.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 16:21
28 December 2020
Capital markets
TeraPlast gets EUR 5.8 mln state aid for building biodegradable products plant
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position