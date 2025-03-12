Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025: “To stay competitive, Romania’s IT sector must sell innovation, not just billable hours”

News from Companies

Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 , an event dedicated to IT professionals and software developers, will take place on March 26-27, 2025, at Crowne Plaza Hotel Bucharest. This year, the conference reaches the next level by emphasizing the development of intrapreneurial skills among software developers - an essential step in shifting from an outsourcing-based model to one focused on innovation.

The 2025 edition of Voxxed Days Bucharest will once again showcase the latest technologies and innovations while also addressing a key industry question: “How should experts prepare to remain valuable in a constantly evolving field?”

What’s New at Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025?

Voxxed Days has long been recognized as a conference dedicated exclusively to software developers. However, starting with the 2025 edition, it takes a bold step forward by expanding its reach to IT leaders and managers. The event will feature real-world case studies and applied examples, offering participants not only technical expertise but also the opportunity to explore how data analysis and emerging technologies can be integrated into development processes and strategic decision-making.

To foster an intrapreneurial mindset among attendees, Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 has prepared a series of dedicated sessions that will highlight how Romanian tech experts can develop new skills and add value to their companies - helping them adopt a fresh perspective on projects and advance professionally.

Key Speakers and Panels

Bogdan Putinică (CEO @Microsoft Romania), Alex Lăpușan (CEO & Co-founder @ZITEC), and Marius Istrate (Chairman of the Board @TechAngels Romania) will provide valuable insights into strategic decisions, emerging technologies, and leadership approaches that are shaping the future of technology. Their discussion will take place during the Future of Romanian Tech panel, moderated by Edward Crețescu (President @ANIS).

In the Local Tech Ecosystem panel, moderated by Alexandru Agatinei (CEO @How to Web), Răzvan Căciulă (Head of Bucharest Office @Showpad), Bogdan Popescu (VP Customer Engineering @FintechOS), Lavinia Neagoe (Director of Engineering @Google), and Mihaela Cuțui (App Development Director @BRINEL | IQANTO) will discuss the role of tech hubs, mentorship programs, and networking initiatives in building a united, forward-thinking tech community that can compete on a global scale.

The goal is to transform Voxxed Days into a hub for learning and collaboration across all levels of the IT industry, demonstrating how technical expertise can be complemented by leadership skills and long-term strategic thinking.

“We aim to bring back the energy we had before the pandemic and reunite the strong developer community that Voxxed Days has built over the past 10 years. The pandemic changed the dynamic of IT events, but we are determined to overcome this challenge by delivering an experience that combines technical knowledge with community spirit. The support of our partners is essential for this mission. ING Hubs Romania, a longstanding partner of the event, reaffirms its commitment for the 2025 edition, while joining us for the first time are CRITEO, BRINEL | IQANTO, Oracle ACE, and Cloud Companion—companies that trust in the change Voxxed Days aims to bring to the tech community in Romania.” - explains Andra Ghibuțiu, Co-founder & CEO.

Presentations, discussions, and hands-on workshop sessions will be led by renowned speakers, CEOs, and tech innovators who have successfully transitioned from a developer mindset to IT intrapreneurship.

“We want to expose software developers in Romania’s tech companies to valuable insights on how they can accelerate their careers and take the next step by bringing innovation and value into their organizations. We understand exactly what the Romanian IT community needs to compete globally for projects, clients, and top talent. Starting in 2025, we aim for Voxxed Days to showcase and enhance the intrapreneurial potential of software developers, ensuring they remain competitive in an international market with high professional and technological standards. Romania’s tech sector must start selling innovation, not just billable hours.” - adds Alex Proca, Co-founder & CTO.

Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 combines workshops and conference sessions, catering to not only software developers passionate about AI, Java, DevOps, Architecture, Cloud, Databases, and Big Data but also managers and technical leaders. The event is designed to provide both technical knowledge and leadership skills essential for managing teams and projects in this industry.

Conference Schedule

March 26, 2025 – Workshop Day: Seven full-day, intensive sessions where experts will delve deep into topics, offering attendees hands-on experience and advanced knowledge.

March 27, 2025 – Conference Day: A full day of 45-minute talks, panel discussions with top IT industry figures, and hands-on applied sessions. The conference will feature 15 talks across 3 parallel tracks, 2 panel discussions, 2 keynotes, and one hands-on lab, presented by internationally recognized speakers, including Java Champions.

The event attracts hundreds of senior IT developers annually from Romania’s largest IT hubs and across Europe. Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 is an experience that fosters learning, collaboration, and continuous professional growth.

About Voxxed Days

The Voxxed Days events in Romania (Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj) are part of the Devoxx conference series, which attracts approximately 20,000 developers annually from Belgium, France, Poland, the UK, Morocco, Ukraine, Greece, Romania, and 14 other cities worldwide.

The mission of Voxxed Days is to create a space where software developers, managers, and tech leaders can build strong, long-lasting connections. By bringing renowned experts from the global tech ecosystem onto the stage, the event aims to inspire the community to learn, share knowledge, and collaborate for mutual growth and development.

In Romania, the first Voxxed Days conference took place in 2016 in Bucharest, with the goal of bringing the experience and atmosphere of international tech conferences to the country. Over time, the project expanded to Cluj and Iași, connecting technology enthusiasts across Romania. The initiative continued even during the pandemic, with two online editions, ensuring that the developer community remained connected. Voxxed Days Romania has been led for the past 10 years by Andra Ghibuțiu (serial entrepreneur, Co-founder & CEO) and Alex Proca (Senior Cloud Solutions Architect, Co-founder & CTO).

