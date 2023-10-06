Politics

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to reportedly visit Romania this month

06 October 2023

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to make a visit to Romania next week, according to sources quoted by the Romanian media. The trip is set to include meetings with high-ranking local officials, such as president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, and Senate head Nicolae Ciuca, Euronews Romania reported.

According to Europa Libera, the visit, which would be Zelensky’s first to Romania since the start of the war in Ukraine, is set to take place on October 10. However, the trip and other details will most likely not be officially confirmed until the last moment, for security reasons.

The visit may be related to the aid provided by Romania to Ukraine and the issue of grain export from Ukraine, according to the media.

This summer, Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal told local news channel Digi24 that Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Romania, but without revealing any exact dates.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky met in New York in September, where they discussed solutions for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Klaus Iohannis)

