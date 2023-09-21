Romania to accept grain imports from Ukraine under certification mechanism

President Klaus Iohannis announced, after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgarian deputy prime minister Mariya Gabriel in New York, that "solutions have been found" both for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products and "for their export through [to?] Romania."

Speaking about the exports of grains from Ukraine to Romania, president Iohannis said that "in essence, it is about a system for authorizing these exports, which should be authorized by both sides and not to affect Romanian farmers," G4media.ro reported.

"I don't want to comment on others' approaches. Today, we understood each other very well," said Iohannis.

After the same meeting, the Bulgarian government agreed to temporarily stop the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine to respond to local farmers' protests.

