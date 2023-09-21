Agriculture

Romania to accept grain imports from Ukraine under certification mechanism

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis announced, after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgarian deputy prime minister Mariya Gabriel in New York, that "solutions have been found" both for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products and "for their export through [to?] Romania."

Speaking about the exports of grains from Ukraine to Romania, president Iohannis said that "in essence, it is about a system for authorizing these exports, which should be authorized by both sides and not to affect Romanian farmers," G4media.ro reported.

"I don't want to comment on others' approaches. Today, we understood each other very well," said Iohannis.

After the same meeting, the Bulgarian government agreed to temporarily stop the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine to respond to local farmers' protests.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romania to accept grain imports from Ukraine under certification mechanism

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis announced, after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen and Bulgarian deputy prime minister Mariya Gabriel in New York, that "solutions have been found" both for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products and "for their export through [to?] Romania."

Speaking about the exports of grains from Ukraine to Romania, president Iohannis said that "in essence, it is about a system for authorizing these exports, which should be authorized by both sides and not to affect Romanian farmers," G4media.ro reported.

"I don't want to comment on others' approaches. Today, we understood each other very well," said Iohannis.

After the same meeting, the Bulgarian government agreed to temporarily stop the import of sunflower seeds from Ukraine to respond to local farmers' protests.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria