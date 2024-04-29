German farming cooperative enters Romania’s green energy market

BayWa RE Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the renewable energy division of the conglomerate of agricultural cooperative associations BayWa from Germany, plans to build its first photovoltaic park in Romania starting next year, according to Profit.ro quoting the subsidiary’s general manager for operations in Romania, Anamaria Acristini.

“We recently signed the acquisition of a local company that owns a ready-to-build project in Constanța county, consisting of a photovoltaic park with an installed power of over 40 MW, with an energy storage system,” announced Anamaria Acristini at the inauguration of the Bucharest office of BayWa RE Romania.

The company intends to start construction at the beginning of next year.

The BayWa group, listed on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges, has been present in Romania since 2015 through the grain and oilseed trading and logistics operator RWA Raiffeisen Agro Romania, a business with an annual turnover of over RON 0.5 billion (EUR 500 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)