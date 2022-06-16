Romanian president arrives in Kyiv for meeting with Ukraine's Zelenskiy, alongside Macron, Scholz and Draghi

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He joined French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi. The three travelled together on a night train to Kyiv, according to La Repubblica. Iohannis took a different route.

Iohannis was welcomed at the Kyiv station by deputy PM Olha Stefanishyna.

The visit is meant to highlight "the strong support and full solidarity with president Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people," Iohannis said in a message on Facebook. The Romanian president again called for an end to Russia's aggression, which he called "illegal, unjustified, and unprovoked."

In Kyiv today with my European colleagues 🇩🇪 Chancellor @OlafScholz, 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron and 🇮🇹 PM Mario Draghi @Palazzo_Chigi to show our strong support and full solidarity with President @ZelenskyyUa and the Ukrainian people. This illegal Russian aggression must stop! pic.twitter.com/r5wKaGJm9b — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) June 16, 2022

The visit comes before the European Council meeting on June 23, when a decision is expected on the applications Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia submitted to join the EU.

French president Macron was in Romania on June 14, and June 15, visiting the French troops stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base in Constanța. He held talks with president Klaus Iohannis there. From Romania, he left for Moldova, where he was welcomed by president Maia Sandu in Chișinău.

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and Senate president Florin Cîțu previously visited Ukraine to show solidarity with Romania's northern neighbor.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

