Update 2: Romanian president Klaus Iohannis welcomed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest at around 1 PM on Tuesday, October 10. After the short welcoming ceremony, the two officials continued their meeting with private discussions.

Update: Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced his arrival in Bucharest on social media.

"I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with Klaus Iohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations," reads his post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Romania is a friend who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time. I am certain this visit will be beneficial for both of our nations."

I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with @KlausIohannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations.



Ukraine is grateful for Romania’s support, which strengthens our state, as well as its constructive solidarity, which enables our nations to be security donors for the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2023

Initial story: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Bucharest today, October 10, for his first official visit to Romania. He is set to meet Romanian president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace for official discussions and a joint press conference.

Meetings with the heads of the Romanian Parliament and the prime minister are also scheduled for later today.

"The visit reconfirms the continuation of Romania's unconditional support for Ukraine in the context of Russia's illegal war against this country, as well as the special character of the bilateral relationship between Romania and Ukraine, its potential and the need to discuss, at the highest level, projects and topics of common interest," the Romanian Presidential Administration said.

The two heads of state will discuss ways to strengthen further the extensive measures decided and implemented by Romania in support of Ukraine and the security situation in the region and the Black Sea and the necessary steps to manage it.

"At the same time, the president of Romania will emphasize constructive and pragmatic approaches in the priority areas of bilateral cooperation and common interest, in particular the expansion of cross-border connections, the development of economic relations, the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, as well as the full respect of the rights of national minorities," the same source said.

According to political sources quoted by News.ro, Zelensky will also meet with the heads of the Romanian Senate and Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis and Nicolae Ciucă, and will then hold a speech in the Parliament.

Next, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will welcome the Ukrainian leader at Victoria Palace.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky previously met in New York in September, where they discussed solutions for the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)