People

Romanian activist decorated by Zelensky for assisting the Ukrainian people

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radu Hossu, a Romanian from Brașov, has been decorated by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for his involvement in assisting the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the war.

Hossu, who gave Romania Insider an interview in June 2022, received the Order of Merit, Grade III, for his contribution.

He stood out from the early days of the war through his reporting on front-line events. A digital marketing expert by trade, Hossu’s almost daily updates regarding the situation at the front would receive thousands of likes and hundreds of shares from Romanians. He then began to travel to Ukraine to deliver aid.

Zelensky referred to Hossu as a "volunteer, correspondent, and philanthropist from Romania." The act was signed by Ukrainian authorities on September 4, 2023. The Order of Merit was awarded for his "significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and promoting the Ukrainian state worldwide." 

"It is the greatest honor of my life," said Radu Hossu on his Facebook page, cited by Monitorul Expres. "I did it for those who defend what I believe is everyone's duty to defend: international rules that say you can't break your neighbor's door and forcefully take their house. I defend the world in which I would like to raise my children," he added.

Earlier this summer, Hossu’s car caught fire and then exploded. He was en route to Ukraine with a new batch of aid at that moment. He noted that the car was in perfect condition but avoided making any speculations, although hinting at something more. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Hossu on Facebook)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
People

Romanian activist decorated by Zelensky for assisting the Ukrainian people

29 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Radu Hossu, a Romanian from Brașov, has been decorated by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for his involvement in assisting the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the war.

Hossu, who gave Romania Insider an interview in June 2022, received the Order of Merit, Grade III, for his contribution.

He stood out from the early days of the war through his reporting on front-line events. A digital marketing expert by trade, Hossu’s almost daily updates regarding the situation at the front would receive thousands of likes and hundreds of shares from Romanians. He then began to travel to Ukraine to deliver aid.

Zelensky referred to Hossu as a "volunteer, correspondent, and philanthropist from Romania." The act was signed by Ukrainian authorities on September 4, 2023. The Order of Merit was awarded for his "significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and promoting the Ukrainian state worldwide." 

"It is the greatest honor of my life," said Radu Hossu on his Facebook page, cited by Monitorul Expres. "I did it for those who defend what I believe is everyone's duty to defend: international rules that say you can't break your neighbor's door and forcefully take their house. I defend the world in which I would like to raise my children," he added.

Earlier this summer, Hossu’s car caught fire and then exploded. He was en route to Ukraine with a new batch of aid at that moment. He noted that the car was in perfect condition but avoided making any speculations, although hinting at something more. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Hossu on Facebook)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania