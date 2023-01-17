British telecom group Vodafone, one of the largest global players in the communications industry and the second-largest player in the Romanian market, decided on November 22, 2022, to increase the share capital of its subsidiary in Romania by RON 500 mln, according to a document published by the company in the Official Gazette of January 13, 2023, and consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

Following the increase of the company's share capital, the structure of the subscribed and fully paid-up capital is worth RON 116 mln, of which USD 72 mln and RON 56 mln.

The share capital is divided between Vodafone Europe BV (99.999999%) and Vodafone International Holdings BV -(0.000001%).

