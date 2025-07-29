Vlad Micu appointed GM of Banca Transilvania Group's INNO Investments

Vlad Micu has been appointed general manager and chairman of the Board of Directors of INNO Investments, a company of the Banca Transilvania Group specializing in the management of alternative investment funds.

In his almost 30 years of experience, he has held various management positions in corporate banking, investment banking, trade finance, and business development at several banks in Romania. He has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of leasing companies and financial investment services companies (SSIF). He joined the Banca Transilvania team six years ago, with coordination responsibilities in the area of corporate loans. He is a graduate of the Executive MBA at Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration.

Micu received the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the position of president of the Board of Directors of INNO Investments, while INNO Investments received ASF's authorization as an Alternative Investment Fund Administrator.

INNO Investments S.A.I is the former OTP Asset Management Romania S.A.I., which was acquired by the Banca Transilvania Group in October 2024, as it purchased all OTP Group entities in Romania. It underwent rebranding in June 2025.

"We aim to grow the alternative investment fund management business, a market with potential in Romania, but at an early stage of development, if we compare it with that of open-end investment funds or with the markets specialized in this segment of activity at the EU level. We see significant medium and long-term growth prospects in the area of private equity and venture capital, which can be supported by creating, for example, thematic funds or funds with a sectoral approach," Vlad Micu said.

