Vintage toys on display at Bucharest mall

More than 500 toys from the 1930s to 1980s collected by the Muzeul Jucariilor Association (the Toy Museum Association) will be exhibited between May 23 and June 5 at the Sun Plaza shopping center in Bucharest.

Visitors will have the chance to see the Romanian Barbie doll, rubber figurines and animals, Donald Duck, board games, as well as toy cars, tractors and motorbikes, among other vintage toys bought and collected by the Muzeul Jucariilor Association over a period of 40 years.

The event will also feature a toy fair where exhibitors such as Art of Play, MicoStore, Ludens and Maimutzeria Tiara will offer visitors a wide range of toys and fun objects. The fair will stay open between May 23 and May 26.

Both the exhibition and the fair will be organized at the ground floor of the shopping center, in the Sun Atrium area. Both will be open to the public between 10:00 and 22:00.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)