French Vinci reportedly exploring acquisition of Romanian energy group EnergoBit

French infrastructure giant Vinci is reportedly interested in acquiring EnergoBit, one of Romania’s leading energy equipment and services companies, Ziarul Financiar reported on June 5.

EnergoBit, based in Cluj-Napoca, is currently fully owned by its founders - Ștefan Gadola, Peter Pal, and Ioan Socea - who re-acquired complete control of the company in 2022.

If the reported discussions progress, this would mark the second significant transaction involving the firm, following the 2012 sale of a 53% stake to a consortium formed by Polish investment fund Innova and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). That stake was gradually reduced to 25% before being fully bought back by the founders.

Vinci, which operates globally in construction, concessions, and energy infrastructure, has not commented on the reports. Market sources suggest the company is evaluating several local firms, though discussions are still at an early stage.

EnergoBit, established in the 1990s, has grown into one of the most prominent entrepreneurial companies in Romania’s energy sector. It specialises in the production and servicing of energy equipment and completed 2024 with revenues of EUR 110 million, according to company representatives.

Vinci’s reported interest comes amid heightened activity in Romania’s energy market, as international investors seek to capitalise on infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy expansion, and grid modernisation across the region.

(Photo source: Facebook/EnergoBit)