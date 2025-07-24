Video mapping show marks start of effort to revamp derelict Bucharest cinema

A video mapping show is scheduled to take place this Friday, July 25, at Cinema Marconi, a former cinema hall in Bucharest which has been lying in ruins for years. The building is located at the intersection of Calea Griviței and Atelierului Street, in the city's historical Buzești-Berzei area.

The event, organized by the non-profit Arcen, will include the presentation of the project to turn the former cinema into a cultural venue.

The cinema was purchased by a private owner, who, in partnership with Arcen, will work to transform it into a venue featuring cinema halls, concert and conference halls, an exhibition space, a hub for emerging artists, an open-air terrace for film screenings, a café, and a restaurant, the non-profit explained.

The first phase of securing the building is scheduled to begin this summer, with the completion of the entire project expected in 2029-2030.

"After 15 years of experience in saving and reactivating Bucharest's heritage, I know that Cinema Marconi can become a living place again. However, it won't be easy, and it will be a long road. This time, we will approach things differently, as the challenges are significant. And we will not do it with the money of the state or a private individual exclusively, but by mobilizing an entire community," Arcen president and founder Edmond Niculușcă said, quoted by Mediafax.

The cinema, currently listed as a historical monument, opened in 1930. Its initial name, Marconi, was changed to Cinema Dacia in the 1960s.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

